Boat fire in Dubai Creek sends smoke over city, authorities confirm no injuries

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Fire crews have extinguished a blaze on a boat in Dubai Creek that sent large plumes of smoke across parts of the city, including visibility from Dubai Airport, on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Al Jadaf area, where the vessel caught fire while docked. The smoke led to speculation on social media, prompting an official clarification from authorities, News.Az reports, citing The National News.

The Dubai Media Office confirmed that the fire was unrelated to separate reports of drone interceptions in the UAE on the same day. Air defences had earlier intercepted two drones coming from Iran.

Officials said no injuries were reported in the boat fire. They added that the dense smoke was caused by fibreglass materials used in the vessel’s construction.

Authorities urged the public to rely on official sources for information and avoid spreading unverified claims as emergency teams managed the situation and brought the fire under control.

News.Az