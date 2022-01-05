Biden disapproval hits record high

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Joe Biden's disapproval rating reached a new high in December, according to a new CNBC-Change Research poll.

Overall, the survey showed 56% of voters disapproved of Biden's performance in office, an uptick from 54% in September and 49% in April.

His approval rating now stands at 44%.

Biden was particularly hard hit when it came to the public’s opinion of his handling of the economy and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifically, the poll indicated that 60% of respondents disapproved of Biden’s handling of the economy and 55% disapproved of his pandemic response.

For the economy, 72% said they disapprove of Biden's management of the price of everyday goods, and 66% said they did not approve of the president's efforts to help their wallets.

Additionally, 46% of respondents said the stock market is doing “not so good” or “poor” despite one of the market's best years in decades, according to CNBC, as the S&P 500 completed the year up 26.89%.

Regarding vaccine mandates, the survey also indicated that 50% said Biden had gone too far, 26% said the administration had the right approach, and 24% said it had not gone far enough.

The survey included 1,895 respondents from Dec. 17 through Dec. 20. Its margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

News.Az

News.Az