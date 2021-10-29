Biden, Erdogan might meet in Glasgow, UK: Sullivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Thursday he expects a meeting between President Joe Biden and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Glasgow, UK but it has not been confirmed, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"I anticipate he will meet with the president of Turkey in Glasgow. I don't have confirmation but I think that's the present expectation," Sullivan told reporters on Air Force One.

Both leaders will attend the World Leaders Summit at the start of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, known as COP26, on Monday.

Erdogan last met Biden during a NATO summit in Brussels in June.

News.Az