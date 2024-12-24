Biden inks $895 bln US defense budget for 2025

US President Joe Biden has signed into law the country's defense budget for the fiscal year 2025, totaling $895 billion.

The White House issued a statement on December 23, 2024, confirming that Biden approved H.R. 5009, the "Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025," News.Az reports."On Monday, December 23, 2024, the President signed into law: H.R. 5009, the ‘Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025,’ which authorizes fiscal year 2025 appropriations principally for Department of Defense programs and military construction, Department of Energy national security programs, Intelligence programs, and Department of State programs; specifies a military basic pay increase and other authorities relating to the US Armed Forces; and provides authorities related to and makes other modifications to national security, foreign affairs, and other programs," the statement said.The US House of Representatives approved the project on December 11, the Senate - on December 18.In December 2023, Biden approved the country's defense budget for the 2024 fiscal year in the amount of $886.3 bln.

