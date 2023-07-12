Biden: "Our commitment to Ukraine will not weaken"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaking at the end of the two-day NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, US President Joe Biden reaffirmed US support for Ukraine, News.az reports citing CNN.

"We will not waiver. I mean that. Our commitment to Ukraine will not weaken. We will stand for liberty and freedom today, tomorrow, and for as long as it takes," he said Wednesday.

"The United States has built a coalition of more than 50 nations to make sure Ukraine defends itself, both now and is able to do it in the future as well," he added.

Biden remarked that despite nearly a year and a half of war, Ukraine remains free and independent. He also emphasized that everyone wants the war to end on just terms which withhold the basic principles of the United Nations charter — sovereignty and territorial integrity.

News.Az