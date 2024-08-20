Biden remarks ‘green light’ for Israel to continue its Gaza aggression: Hamas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hamas condemned US President Joe Biden's claims on Tuesday, stating that his remarks acted as a "green light" for Israel to continue its military actions in Gaza, News.Az reports citing Business Recorder.

The “misleading claims… do not reflect the true position of the movement, which is keen to reach a ceasefire” agreement, the Palestinian group said in a statement.It called Biden’s remarks – which were made on Tuesday as the US president prepared to leave Chicago after a keynote address to the Democratic National Convention – an “American green light for the Zionist extremist government to commit more crimes against defenceless civilians”.The statement came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Egypt Tuesday for talks on a Gaza ceasefire.

