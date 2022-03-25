Yandex metrika counter

Biden says US will provide over $1B in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The United States will provide more than $1 billion in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden has announced, News.Az reports citing foreign media. 

"We're prepared to provide more than $1 billion in new funding towards humanitarian assistance," Biden said at a press conference in Brussels on Thursday.

In addition, the U.S. is ready to accept up to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine.


