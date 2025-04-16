Biden slams Trump’s domestic reforms in first post-presidency address

Former US President Joe Biden speaks in Chicago, Illinois, on April 15, 2025 (Kamil Krzaczynski/Reuters)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former U.S. President Joe Biden delivered his first major public address since leaving office, launching a pointed critique of Donald Trump’s domestic agenda and defending key social programs he says are now at risk.

Speaking to disability advocates in Chicago, Biden said the Trump administration’s cuts to the federal workforce, spearheaded by billionaire ally Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), were causing a “breathtaking” level of destruction, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Fewer than 100 days, this administration has done so much damage, and so much destruction – it’s kind of breathtaking it could happen that soon,” Biden said.

“They’ve taken a hatchet to the Social Security, pushing 7,000 employees out the door,” said the former president, referring to the national agency which pays out retirement and disability benefits.

The 82-year-old Democrat spoke for about 30 minutes, displaying at times the signs of ageing that prompted him to give up his re-election campaign last year, including occasional stumbles in his delivery.

Trump highlighted Biden’s verbal missteps by posting a video clip of a portion of his remarks that came across as disjointed.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) also responded to Biden’s claims, accusing the former president of “lying” about the agency’s reform efforts in a post on X.

The SSA, created in 1935 by then-president Franklin D Roosevelt, pays out $1.4 trillion in benefits to 73 million elderly and disabled US citizens annually. During Trump’s election campaign, he repeatedly promised not to cut those benefits.

But members of the DOGE team have been auditing the agency, which Musk has slammed as “the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time”. DOGE plans to cut at least 7,000 staff and close down offices.

Meanwhile, Social Security recipients have complained about long call wait times, with the agency’s benefits portal suffering increased outages.

“People can’t sign on to their accounts,” Biden said in his address. “Who in the hell do they think they are?” he said of the Trump administration.

Individuals eligible for Supplemental Security Income, including disabled seniors and low-income adults and children, have also reported receiving a message informing them they were “not receiving benefits”, a notice the agency has said was a mistake.

“They’re shooting first and aiming later,” Biden alleged. “They want to wreck it so they can rob it. Why do they want to rob it? In order to give tax cuts to billionaires and big corporations.”

News.Az