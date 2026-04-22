Mid-air shock: Airbus forced to turn back after crew error exposed

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An Airbus A320-200 operated by Air Malta was forced to abruptly turn back mid-flight after a serious crew oversight was discovered shortly after reaching cruising altitude.

Flight KM-478, en route from Malta to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, had just leveled off at FL340 when the captain realized that the first officer was still undergoing training — and crucially, no training captain or instructor was on board, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Recognizing the potential safety implications, the captain made the decision to immediately abort the flight and return to Malta. The aircraft safely landed on runway 31 approximately 75 minutes after departure.

After spending around 90 minutes on the ground, the aircraft departed again and eventually reached Paris with a delay of about 2.5 hours.

The airline later confirmed that the crew composition did not meet internal operational requirements, stressing that the return was carried out as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety.

The incident has once again raised concerns about crew management and compliance with strict aviation safety protocols.

News.Az