Azerbaijan showcases tourism potential in Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) highlighted the country's tourism opportunities at events held in the German cities of Würzburg, Frankfurt, and Trier.

Over 100 travel companies and tour operators took part in the events, where Azerbaijan was presented as an attractive year-round tourism destination, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Participants were given detailed information about city tours, cultural tourism, the Silk Road heritage, mountain hiking routes, and winter tourism. The events also featured B2B sessions.

Participation in the series of events served as an important platform for discussing new cooperation opportunities with representatives of the German tourism industry and further strengthening Azerbaijan’s position in this market.

In January–March 2026, the number of visitors from Germany to Azerbaijan increased by 76.5% compared to the same period last year, reaching 5,024 people.

News.Az