Biden tells Zelensky that the US will ship Patriot air defense missile system to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky to the White House for a bilateral meeting Wednesday, pledging the United States would “continue to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself — particularly air defense,” News.az reports.

Biden told Zelensky that Americans of both political parties stand with Ukrainians and, along with allies “in Europe, Japan and other places to make sure you have the financial humanitarian and security assistance that you needed,” including a newly announced shipment of Patriot air defense missile systems.

Earlier Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced an additional $1.85 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, including the first transfer of the Patriot missile defense system.

