Biden to target Nvidia AI chip exports with new restrictions in last push

Biden to target Nvidia AI chip exports with new restrictions in last push

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Biden administration is preparing a final round of restrictions on the export of artificial intelligence (AI) chips, including those from companies like Nvidia Corp., aimed at limiting access to advanced technologies by China and Russia.

The US wants to curb the sale of AI chips used in data centers on both a country and company basis, with the goal of concentrating AI development in friendly nations and getting businesses around the world to align with American standards, according to people familiar with the matter, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg. The result would be an expansion of semiconductor caps to most of the world — an attempt to control the spread of AI technology at a time of soaring demand. The regulations, which could be issued as soon as Friday, would create three tiers of chip trade restrictions, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.At the top level, a small number of US allies would maintain essentially unmitigated access to American chips. A group of adversaries, meanwhile, would be effectively blocked from importing the semiconductors. And the vast majority of the world would face limits on the total computing power that can go to one country.Countries in the last group would be able to bypass their national limits — and get their own, significantly higher caps — by agreeing to a set of US government security requirements and human rights standards, one of the people said. That type of designation — called a validated end user, or VEU — aims to create a set of trusted entities that develop and deploy AI in secure environments around the world.Shares of Nvidia, the leading maker of AI chips, dipped more than 1% in late trading after Bloomberg reported on the plan. They had been up 4.3% this year through the close, following stratospheric gains in 2023 and 2024 that turned the company into the world’s most valuable chipmaker.Nvidia objected to the proposal in a statement. “A last-minute rule restricting exports to most of the world would be a major shift in policy that would not reduce the risk of misuse but would threaten economic growth and US leadership,” Nvidia said.Every data center and business is already incorporating AI through what the company calls accelerating computing, Nvidia said. “The worldwide interest in accelerated computing for everyday applications is a tremendous opportunity for the US to cultivate, promoting the economy and adding US jobs,” the chipmaker said.

News.Az