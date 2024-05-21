Bilateral documents signed at 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interregional Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interregional Forum, arranged in the town of Guba on May 21, featured exploring the economic potential of the regions of the two countries and opportunities for developing partnerships, as well as signing of bilateral documents.

Alongside the officials of both countries, the function was attended by businessmen from various sectors.Addressing the forum, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov emphasized that the political determination and joint efforts of the heads of state lay the foundation of strategic partnership between the two countries. The minister emphasized that economic and trade cooperation plays a key role in mutual relations with Uzbekistan, noting that investment cooperation is also developing. Mikayil Jabbarov underscored that strengthening relations between the regions of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan would foster the evolution of mutually beneficial partnerships.The forum participants provided insight into the investment potential of Azerbaijan, opportunities created for investors, transport, communication and infrastructure projects in the liberated territories. The Uzbek colleagues were invited to attend the COP29, scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan this November.Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan emphasized that his country attaches special importance to Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations and bolstering economic and trade cooperation with Azerbaijan. He noted that there are ample opportunities for strengthening relations between the regions of the two countries.Touching upon the Interregional forum, the Uzbek minister described it as a major platform for joint initiatives.Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts briefed the participants on the ongoing construction projects implemented in the liberated regions and the prospects for developing relations with Uzbekistan.Other speakers at the forum included AZPROMO Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev and KOBIA Chairman Orkhan Mammadov, who highlighted the favorable business environment of Azerbaijan and the abundant investment opportunities available. They discussed cooperative measures with Uzbekistan and identified potential areas for joint action within business circles.The forum, then, continued with meetings in B2B format.The 4th meeting of the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Business Council was also held as part of the forum.

News.Az