Bill Gates offers optimistic outlook on coronavirus pandemic

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bill Gates has revealed when, according to him, life will start to get back to normal and people will be able to put the safety restrictions introduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic behind them. In an interview with CNBC, the 65-year-old said that authorities may lift measures like wearing masks and social distancing.

"It’s only by late spring or summer that we’re going to get to numbers where you can look at changing your behavior in a significant way", Gates said.

The software developer-turned-philanthropist revealed that he plans to wear masks throughout the autumn until infection rates in the United States drop significantly. He emphasized that the measure itself is not some "huge disastrous thing".

Gates, who donated $1.8 billion to research into SARS-CoV-2 as well as to the development and distribution of vaccines around the world, previously said that developed countries could return to normal by late 2021 if the coronavirus inoculations work. As for the world as a whole, the Microsoft co-founder said it may be free of the pandemic in 2022.

(c) Sputnik

News.Az

News.Az