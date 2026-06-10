Bill Gates to face US lawmakers in Jeffrey Epstein case handling probe

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Microsoft Corp founder Bill Gates is set to testify privately before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee as part of an investigation into the federal government’s handling of the cases involving Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

The committee is examining potential mismanagement by federal authorities in the prosecution and investigation of Epstein, who pleaded guilty to a Florida state felony prostitution charge in 2008 and served 13 months in jail, News.Az reports, citing Telegraph India.

Epstein faced federal sex trafficking charges of minors in 2019 but died by suicide before his trial could proceed. The probe also looks into related issues, including the Justice Department’s actions and delays in releasing government files, which have revealed Epstein’s connections to numerous prominent figures in politics, finance, academia, and business.

U.S. Representative James Comer, the Republican chairman of the committee, requested Gates to appear for an in-person transcribed interview in a March letter. Gates prepared for the hearing with Jake Greenberg, who served as the oversight panel’s chief investigative official until December, according to the New York Times. A committee spokesperson later told Reuters that the panel has not worked with Greenberg since his departure.

Documents released by the Justice Department this year showed that Gates and Epstein met multiple times after Epstein’s 2008 prison sentence to discuss expanding Gates’ philanthropic efforts.

The documents also included photographs of Gates with women whose faces were redacted. Gates has previously stated that his relationship with Epstein was limited to philanthropy-related discussions and admitted it was a mistake to meet with him. Gates "took responsibility for his actions" during a February town hall meeting with employees of the Gates Foundation, a spokesperson for the organization told.

The Gates Foundation has launched an external review into its past engagement with Epstein, following revelations. Emails released in January by the Justice Department indicated communication between Epstein and staff members of the Gates Foundation. The House committee’s investigation encompasses authorities’ handling of Epstein’s investigation, prosecutions, plea deals, Epstein’s death, and broader issues related to sex trafficking, ethics, and delayed disclosures of government documents.

The release of millions of internal documents by the Justice Department has revealed Epstein’s associations with various high-profile individuals, including President Donald Trump, who socialized extensively with Epstein during the 1990s and 2000s.

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi, who was dismissed by Trump in April, faced criticism over her handling of the case, with critics accusing her of trying to shield Trump from scrutiny. Trump initially opposed the release of Epstein-related files but changed his stance shortly before Congress overwhelmingly passed legislation mandating their disclosure.

The investigation continues to unfold as lawmakers scrutinize the complex web of connections and government decisions surrounding the Epstein case.

News.Az