Bill Gates set to appear before House Oversight in Epstein probe

Bill Gates set to appear before House Oversight in Epstein probe

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Bill Gates is set to testify before the House Oversight Committee in the coming weeks as the committee continues its investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Gates will sit for a transcribed interview June 10, according to a person familiar with the matter granted anonymity to discuss the committee’s deliberations, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

His interview comes after the committee issued a March 3 letter requesting his testimony.

A spokesperson for Gates said the Microsoft founder “welcomes” the chance to appear before the committee.

“While he never witnessed or participated in any of Epstein’s illegal conduct, he is looking forward to answering all the committee’s questions to support their important work,” the spokesperson said.

Gates has been under heavy scrutiny for his relationship with the disgraced financier. Documents released in December depicted Gates with Epstein, and Gates has previously said he had several dinners with Epstein, though he added he was under the impression Epstein would use his wealthy connections to fundraise for global health causes.

When that didn’t happen, Gates told PBS NewsHour in 2021, he cut off the dinners and called the meetings “a mistake.”

Gates’ sitdown will round out a series of interviews before the committee.

Ted Waitt, the founder of Gateway who was romantically linked to Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell for years, will sit for a transcribed interview April 30, the person said; Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is also set to appear before the committee May 6.

Tova Noel, the prison guard who said she was the last to see Epstein alive, will be interviewed on May 18. And Lesley Groff, Epstein’s longtime assistant, will sit for an interview June 9.

A spokesperson at Waitt’s foundation did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did lawyers who have represented Groff. Noel could not immediately be reached.

The transcribed interviews, while more informal than a deposition, will take place behind closed doors.

The committee has already interviewed former Attorney General Bill Barr, former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta and Maxwell, who remains incarcerated.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have also been questioned on their relationship with Epstein.

News.Az