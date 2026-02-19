Bill Gates skips India AI summit amid organisational chaos

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bill Gates abruptly pulled out of India’s AI Impact Summit just hours before his scheduled keynote, dealing a fresh setback to a flagship event already facing criticism over logistical problems and delegate complaints.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said the billionaire would not deliver his address “to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit’s key priorities,” without providing further details, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

The last-minute cancellation came despite the foundation having recently dismissed rumours about Gates’ absence and confirming he was expected to attend.

The AI Impact Summit in New Delhi has been troubled from the outset by organisational lapses, including a widely discussed robot malfunction and complaints from participants about traffic disruptions around the venue.

India had positioned the gathering as a landmark artificial intelligence forum for the Global South, aiming to strengthen its voice in global AI governance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is still scheduled to address the event, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and major tech leaders including Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman and Dario Amodei.

Gates’ withdrawal follows another high-profile cancellation by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, compounding challenges for organisers.

The development comes weeks after the U.S. Justice Department released emails referencing past communications between late financier Jeffrey Epstein and Gates Foundation staff.

The documents indicated Gates met Epstein multiple times after Epstein’s prison term to discuss philanthropic initiatives. Gates has previously said the interactions were limited to charity work and described meeting Epstein as a mistake.

Founded in 2000 by Gates and his then-wife, the Gates Foundation remains one of the world’s largest funders of global health and development programmes.

Despite the high-profile absence, the summit is expected to continue with other world leaders and technology executives taking the stage.

News.Az