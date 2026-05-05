Bird collisions with glass buildings in India remain largely untracked

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In India, the issue of birds colliding with glass windows and buildings is a significant but largely unmonitored problem.

While global studies indicate that hundreds of millions of birds die annually due to glass reflections, there is a lack of systematic data collection or official tracking within the Indian context, News.Az reports, citing News.Mongabay.

Glass architecture, which has become increasingly popular in urban centers, poses a hidden threat to local and migratory avian populations.

Conservationists and researchers note that the lack of awareness and formal reporting mechanisms prevents a full understanding of the scale of the crisis. Most incidents go unnoticed as carcasses are often removed by scavengers or cleaning crews before they can be documented. Without dedicated tracking and the implementation of bird-safe building designs, such as using frosted glass or patterns to reduce reflections, the impact on India's biodiversity continues to grow silently.

News.Az