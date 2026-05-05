ZTE partners with China's National Clinical Research Center for Interventional Medicine

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ZTE Corporation has officially partnered with the National Clinical Research Center for Interventional Medicine in China to advance the integration of 5G technology and digital solutions in the medical field.

The collaboration focuses on leveraging ZTE’s expertise in telecommunications and cloud computing to enhance interventional medicine practices and improve the efficiency of clinical research and remote medical services, News.Az reports, citing Bio Spectrumasia.

Under this partnership, both parties aim to develop "5G+ smart healthcare" applications, specifically targeting intelligent surgical systems, real-time medical imaging, and remote consultation platforms. By combining ZTE’s technological infrastructure with the center’s clinical resources, the initiative seeks to promote the digital transformation of medical institutions and provide high-quality healthcare services through innovative digital health ecosystems.

News.Az