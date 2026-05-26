India to issue interim report on Air India crash probe before anniversary
Indian investigators are preparing an interim report on the Air India Boeing 787 crash as the first anniversary of the disaster approaches, while the full investigation remains ongoing, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The interim document is expected to outline possible primary causes of the crash and other contributing factors, but investigators require more time to complete the final reports, News.az reports, citing Reuters.
Sources said the probe is still underway as authorities continue analyzing evidence related to the June 2025 crash in Ahmedabad. The final report will later be shared with relevant international authorities, including the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board.
The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 13, 2025, prompting one of India's most significant aviation investigations in recent years. Officials have not yet announced definitive conclusions regarding the cause of the accident.
By Faig Mahmudov