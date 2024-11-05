Birmingham warehouse parcel fire seen as 'test run' by Russian saboteurs – media

+ ↺ − 16 px

An apparent firebomb attack at a DHL warehouse in Birmingham, the United Kingdom, believed to be connected to Russian-backed saboteurs, is thought to be a trial run for a potential attack in the United States, according to Polish officials.

Poland's National Prosecutor's Office has confirmed four arrests after parcels "containing explosives" were allegedly sent via courier companies to countries including the UK, News.Az reports, citing Sky News. Counter-terror police in the UK are already investigating whether Russia had any involvement after a suspicious package caught fire at a DHL warehouse in Minworth in July.Authorities in Germany are also examining several fires thought to have been caused by incendiary devices hidden inside parcels at a warehouse in Leipzig.Polish Prosecutor Katarzyna Calow-Jaszewska said the latest arrests were related to parcels "which spontaneously ignited or detonated during land and air transport" to EU countries and the UK.She said the group's goal was allegedly "to test the transfer channel for such parcels, which were ultimately to be sent to the United States of America and Canada".She added that four people involved in "sabotage" and "of an international nature were detained".On Monday, Counter Terrorism Policing said the arrests reported by Polish authorities were not carried out as part of its investigation.

News.Az