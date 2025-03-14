Bishkek welcomes first flight from Dushanbe as air route reopens

Bishkek welcomes first flight from Dushanbe as air route reopens

First flight from Dushanbe lands in Bishkek

+ ↺ − 16 px

The flight of Somon Air from Dushanbe successfully landed at the Manas International Airport, Bishkek.

The plane was greeted with a water arch, News.Az reports, citing Kyrgyz media.

On March 13, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon announced in Bishkek that flights on the Dushanbe-Bishkek-Dushanbe route would be resumed on Friday.

Following the talks, the parties signed an Agreement on the state border between the two countries.

Two checkpoints also resumed works on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

News.Az