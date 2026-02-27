Kazakhstan probes alleged Epstein links to ex-officials

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan’s Prosecutor General’s Office has opened an investigation into potential links between former senior officials and U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, including alleged contacts with former Prime Minister and former National Security Committee Chairman Karim Massimov.

Prosecutor General Berik Asylov told journalists that both his office and other relevant agencies are examining whether such connections existed. Responding to questions about possible ties between Epstein and Massimov, Asylov said a preliminary investigation has been launched, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

He added that authorities are also investigating reports of a possible past visit by Epstein to Kazakhstan.

On February 25, lawmakers from the Nationwide Social Democratic Party in the Majilis, the lower house of Kazakhstan’s parliament, formally requested that the Prosecutor General’s Office and the National Security Committee examine potential cooperation between former high-ranking officials and Epstein. They also called for verification of media reports alleging Epstein’s visits to the country.

The parliamentary request stated that Massimov — who is currently serving a sentence for treason and attempted seizure of power — is mentioned at least eight times in relevant records, suggesting he and Epstein were personally acquainted. During a Majilis session, lawmaker Askhat Rakhimzhanov said foreign media had drawn attention to reports that Epstein and former National Bank chairman Kairat Kelimbetov had vacationed together in New York.

Epstein was arrested by New York authorities on July 6, 2019. U.S. prosecutors alleged that between 2002 and 2005 he arranged for dozens of underage girls — the youngest reportedly 14 — to visit his Manhattan residence. His network of acquaintances included current and former officials from the United States and other countries, as well as prominent business and entertainment figures.

Criminal proceedings against Epstein were terminated after he died by suicide in his jail cell in August 2019.

News.Az