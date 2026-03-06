1 killed, 18 injured in suicide attack in NW Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

One person was killed and 18 others were injured when a suicide bomber targeted a check post in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, officials said.

The incident occurred in Miran Shah area of the tribal district of North Waziristan, where the attacker rammed an explosives-laden motorcycle into the security forces' check post, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The explosion took place around the time of breaking the fast, and there were fewer troops at the post. However, a large number of civilians, including women and children, were present in the nearby market area and were affected by the blast, the sources added.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, where four of them, including two children, are reported to be in critical condition.

The Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, a faction of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, claimed the attack.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident.

