Kazakhstan to update combat training system of armed forces

Kazakhstan will revamp its combat training system amid a number of changes to its armed forces.

The decision was announced following a command meeting chaired by Defense Minister Dauren Kosanov at the National Defense University, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

The meeting also addressed strengthening practical drills, introducing unified criteria to assess unit readiness, restructuring reconnaissance units, and launching a unified rating system to ensure objective assessments of combat readiness, with added focus on personnel morale and modern support systems.

News.Az