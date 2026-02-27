Seven killed in Kazakhstan gas explosion - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seven people were killed and 19 others injured after a powerful gas explosion tore through a café in the resort town of Shchuchinsk in northern Kazakhstan.

A gas-air mixture is believed to have ignited inside the café, triggering the blast overnight between February 26 and 27, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media.

The explosion was followed by a fire in the single-story establishment, which was attached to a residential building in the Burabay district of the Akmola region.

The regional emergency department confirmed that the fire has been completely extinguished.

Regional authorities said five of the victims died at the scene, while two others later succumbed to their injuries in intensive care. Among those killed was a 16-year-old girl.

Thirteen of the injured remain hospitalized. Most victims sustained burns of varying severity, including several in serious condition.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

