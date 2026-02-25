Su-30SM fighter jet crashes in Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Su-30SM fighter jet crashed in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda region on February 25 during a scheduled training flight, according to the country's Defense Ministry.

The aircraft’s crew ejected in time. Both pilots survived and are currently under medical observation, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media.

Authorities have secured and cordoned off the crash site. Officials confirmed there is no threat to the public or nearby infrastructure.

The Ministry of Defense has established a special commission to determine the cause and circumstances of the incident.

The commission is headed by the chief of the Flight Safety Department and includes specialists from relevant aviation services.

Upon completion of the investigation, a legal assessment will be conducted and a procedural decision will be issued based on the findings.

News.Az