Bitcoin and Ethereum prices keep falling

+ ↺ − 16 px

The decline in Bitcoin's price, which began at the end of July, hit its lowest point on August 5, News.Az reports citing Cointurk news.

During this period, BTC’s price dropped to as low as $48,800 according to Binance indicators. In the third week of August, things took a different turn, and after a series of positive statements from the Fed, the price started to rise again. However, after reaching a certain level yesterday morning, BTC’s price visibly continued to fall.The BTC drop that started after it rose to $65,000 yesterday morning continues today. Despite the absence of any notable negative news in the market, the falling prices raise significant questions.As of the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price was trading at $61,889, which means a 2.5% drop. The deepening of the drop after the start of trading on Wall Street suggests that investors in the US might be selling.On the other hand, despite the price drop, the trading volume increased by 30% and exceeded $30.5 billion. This volume increase can be interpreted in two ways. Firstly, it could mean that investors are selling to avoid potential losses or minimize them.Secondly, it could mean that investors who find the current prices low are making significant purchases in preparation for the expected bull season after potential interest rate cuts in September. In either case, it would not be wrong to say that Bitcoin’s price continues to fall.

News.Az