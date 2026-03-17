Russian drone strikes kill two, injure nine in Ukraine’s Sumy - PHOTO

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Two people were killed and nine others injured in the Sumy region of Ukraine after Russian drones targeted vehicles and residential areas, the National Police of Ukraine reported.

In the Sadivska community, a drone struck a grain truck, killing a 40-year-old driver. In the Velykopysarivska community, a 48-year-old motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries from another drone attack, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

The highest number of injuries occurred in the Sumy community, where six people, including men aged 39, 43, and 51 and women aged 30 and 56, were wounded. Additional victims included a 67-year-old pensioner and residents in Shostka and Richkivska communities.

Authorities are documenting the incidents as further war crimes committed by Russian forces, who continue to target border areas with low-flying drones. Law enforcement, rescuers, and explosive experts are actively working at the strike sites.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Drone attacks in the Sumy region have previously targeted passenger trains and critical infrastructure, highlighting the ongoing threat to civilians and transportation in the area.

News.Az