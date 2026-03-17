US deploys E-2D Hawkeye aircraft to Middle East

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The United States is reinforcing its military presence in the Middle East by deploying additional E-2D Hawkeye airborne early warning aircraft, with reports indicating that at least several have been sent to the region, News.Az reports, citing the portal Clash Report.

The E-2D Hawkeye is a carrier-based surveillance and command-and-control aircraft designed to detect and track aerial threats over long distances.

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It plays a central role in coordinating air defence operations and directing intercept missions.

These aircraft are particularly effective against drones, cruise missiles, and aircraft—capabilities seen as critical amid the growing use of drone-based attacks in the region.

News.Az