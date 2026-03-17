Türkiye urges citizens to leave Iraq amid tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish Embassy in Baghdad has called on its citizens in Iraq to exercise caution due to rising regional tensions and advised them to consider leaving the country by land if necessary.

In a statement, the embassy warned that Iraq’s security situation could deteriorate quickly amid ongoing developments in the region, News.Az reports.

Turkish nationals were urged to avoid crowded places and public gatherings, including Baghdad’s Green Zone, protest areas, airports in Baghdad and Erbil, and locations near air defence systems.

RECOMMENDED STORIES US deploys E-2D Hawkeye aircraft to Middle East

Zelenskyy to meet Starmer in London to boost drone cooperation

Gold hovers near record as traders weigh inflation risks

Lufthansa CEO says Iran war could shake Gulf airlines’ Asian routes

The mission also advised against staying in densely populated areas of Mosul and its surrounding districts, parts of Basra, the outskirts of Kirkuk, as well as military zones and oil fields across Iraq, stressing the importance of prioritising personal safety.

Additionally, the embassy noted that the land route between Türkiye and Iraq remains open via the Ibrahim Khalil border crossing and recommended that citizens avoid travelling to Iraq unless absolutely necessary.

News.Az