Zelenskyy to meet Starmer in London to boost drone cooperation

Zelenskyy to meet Starmer in London to boost drone cooperation

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Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London on Tuesday to strengthen defence and industrial ties, the British government said.

The leaders are expected to sign an expanded agreement on joint production and supply of drones and other military technologies. Both sides will also explore wider opportunities for defence collaboration with other nations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Mark Rutte is also expected to join talks on Euro-Atlantic security and strategies to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Starmer highlighted the growing role of drones, electronic warfare, and rapid battlefield innovation in national and economic security, noting that recent conflicts in the Middle East have further emphasized their importance.

The meeting reflects a deepening UK-Ukraine partnership as the two nations seek to enhance technological and defence cooperation amid ongoing global security challenges.

News.Az