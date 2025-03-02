Yandex metrika counter

Bitcoin and Ethereum to form the basis of US cryptocurrency reserve

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will form the basis of the US cryptocurrency reserve.

American President Donald Trump wrote about this in Truth Social, News.Az reports.

"And obviously BTC and ETH, as well as other valuable cryptocurrencies, will be at the heart of the reserve. I love Bitcoin and Ethereum too!" he noted.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

