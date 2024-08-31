Bitcoin faces turbulence amid market volatility

+ ↺ − 16 px

Recently, Bitcoin has shown weak performance relative to U.S. equities and other macro assets, News.Az reports citing Coinotag .

This decline became particularly notable following the widespread liquidation of leveraged positions in early August.Bitcoin’s struggle for upward momentum became glaringly evident after a massive sell-off on August 4, when the cryptocurrency market lost approximately $367 billion in just 24 hours. This dramatic downturn coincided with one of the worst days for risky assets since the infamous 1987 “Black Monday” crash in the equity markets, sparking investor concern and caution.Coinbase report authors David Duong and David Han highlighted that Bitcoin’s current trading range has been unusually constricted, with its price currently at 0.50 standard deviations below its three-month average. This stark contrast is illustrated by the S&P 500 index, which is trading 1.41 standard deviations above its three-month average, underscoring Bitcoin’s relative weakness. Furthermore, the lack of a compelling narrative to invigorate Bitcoin’s price movement enhances these concerns.Since the significant liquidation event in early August, Bitcoin has struggled to regain its footing. The absence of a fresh narrative, combined with historical trends indicating that September is typically a challenging month for cryptocurrencies, has led many investors to adopt a cautious stance. Analysts point out that diminishing inflows into Bitcoin-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs), combined with excess supply, are further constraining Bitcoin’s ability to rally.The current market conditions have not only impacted Bitcoin but have also affected other cryptocurrencies, notably Ethereum (ETH). Analysts note that Ethereum has been performing poorly compared to Bitcoin, with ETH/BTC ratios recently hitting their lowest levels of the year amid spot Ethereum ETF outflows. This trend indicates a broader sentiment in the market where investors are reevaluating their positions based on immediate market performance.The cumulative effect of these variables suggests a prolonged period of weak performance for Bitcoin in the near term. Investors seem inclined to remain on the sidelines, particularly in a landscape fraught with uncertainties related to macroeconomic conditions and potential changes in Federal Reserve policy impacting risk appetite.As Bitcoin continues to face significant headwinds from both intrinsic challenges and the overall market environment, caution remains the keyword for potential investors. The ongoing volatility signifies a critical phase where strategic positioning and updated market analyses are essential to navigate these turbulent waters effectively.

