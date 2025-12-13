Bitcoin-focused Strategy stays in Nasdaq 100

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bitcoin-focused firm Strategy held on to its place in the Nasdaq 100 on Friday, extending its year-long inclusion in the benchmark index despite growing analyst scrutiny of its business model.

Some market observers argue that Strategy’s approach of buying and holding bitcoin—an idea that has inspired dozens of similar companies—resembles the structure of an investment fund rather than a traditional operating business, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Concerns have also increased about the long-term viability of crypto treasury firms, whose share prices tend to move sharply in line with bitcoin’s price swings.

Nasdaq said Biogen, CDW Corporation, GlobalFoundries, Lululemon Athletica, On Semiconductor and Trade Desk were removed from the technology-heavy index. New entrants included ​Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Ferrovial, Insmed, Monolithic Power Systems, Seagate Technology ‌and Western Digital. Strategy started out as software company, MicroStrategy, but pivoted to bitcoin investing in 2020. It was included in the Nasdaq 100 last December under the index's technology sub-category. Global index provider MSCI has also raised ⁠concerns about the presence of digital-asset ​treasury companies in its benchmarks. ​MSCI is due to decide in January whether to exclude Strategy and similar companies. The Nasdaq ‍changes are expected ⁠to take effect on December 22. The Nasdaq 100 index tracks the largest non-financial companies by market ⁠capitalization listed on the exchange.

News.Az