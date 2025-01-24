Bitcoin jumps 2.5% after Trump's executive order on cryptocurrency markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Bitcoin surged by 2.5% on Friday following the signing of an executive order on cryptocurrency markets by US President Donald Trump.

Bitcoin's transaction volume in the last 24-hour period was around $100.44 billion, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. This month, the price of Bitcoin saw the highest-ever value of around $109,000 due to Trump's inauguration.Ethereum prices also rose by 4% to $3,381 over the same period.These hikes came after Trump's new executive order which includes establishing regulations and technologies related to cryptocurrency and its advancement in the US.Establishing a working group, named Working Group on Digital Asset Markets, to examine a national digital asset stockpile was also included in the order.

