Bitcoin nears all-time high amid wave of market optimism

Bitcoin has surged to over $121,000, closing in on its all-time high of $123,000 and marking a roughly 10% gain in August.

The rally is fueled by growing support from Wall Street, the Federal Reserve, and the Trump administration, sparking predictions of a potentially explosive year-end for the cryptocurrency market, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This week, after U.S. president Donald Trump dropped a $12.2 trillion bitcoin and crypto bombshell, the bitcoin price and crypto market is braced for price shocks from bitcoin treasury companies as well as important U.S. inflation data that could all but confirm a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September.

