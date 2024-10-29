Yandex metrika counter

Bitcoin price up to over $71,000 first since June 7

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or a group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto

The price of Bitcoin has surpassed $71,000 for the first time since June 7, according to Binance platform data, News.Az reports.

The price of Bitcoin had extended gains to $71,587.

The price of Bitcoin totaled $71,100.

