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Ukrainian drone kills one in Russia-annexed Crimea, Moscow-installed governor says

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Ukrainian drone kills one in Russia-annexed Crimea, Moscow-installed governor says
Source: Reuters

A Ukrainian drone struck a train in Crimea, killing its assistant driver ​and injuring the driver, the peninsula's ‌Russian-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov said in a Telegram post early on Monday.

Passengers on the train, ​commuting between Moscow and Simferopol, the ​main city of the Russia-annexed Black Sea ⁠Crimea peninsula, were not harmed, Aksyonov ​added, News.az reports, citing Reuters

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Russia seized and annexed Crimea in 2014 - ​long before its 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine - after public protests in Kyiv prompted a Moscow-friendly president to ​flee Ukraine. Crimea is a popular ​destination for Russian tourists.

Drone raid sirens were sounded ‌in ⁠the early hours of Monday in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, a major export hub for oil and grains in ​Russia's Krasnodar ​region ⁠about a two-hour drive from the bridge Moscow built to connect ​to Crimea, local authorities said ​on ⁠Telegram.

The most recent Ukrainian drone strikes, attacking fuel infrastructure, have forced the Russian-controlled Crimea to ⁠tighten ​its rationing of fuel supplies.

Reuters ​could not independently verify all the reports.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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