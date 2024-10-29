Bitcoin surpasses $70,000 for, first time since July 29

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of bitcoin exceeded $70,000 during the trading session on Tuesday, according to Binance data, News.Az reports.

Bitcoin slowed its growth and reached $69,812.Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.

