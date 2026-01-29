Blackstone profits surge on dealmaking boom

+ ↺ − 16 px

Blackstone delivered stronger-than-expected earnings in the final quarter of the year, riding a wave of revived global dealmaking and rapid growth in its data center investments. The results underline how the world’s largest alternative asset manager is capitalizing on renewed confidence in mergers, acquisitions, and digital infrastructure.

The New York-based firm reported fourth-quarter profit that exceeded Wall Street forecasts, driven by higher asset sales, rising fundraising momentum, and strong performance in its infrastructure portfolio. Investors welcomed the update, sending Blackstone shares modestly higher in premarket trading, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

After a shaky start to last year, financial markets saw a resurgence in mergers and acquisitions as interest rates eased and policy uncertainty began to fade. Corporations and institutional investors returned to large-scale deal activity, creating a favorable environment for private capital giants like Blackstone.

In the three months ending December, Blackstone generated $957 million from selling assets — a 59% jump compared with the same period a year earlier. The firm also attracted $71.5 billion in fresh capital during the quarter, lifting total assets under management to an impressive $1.27 trillion. The figures highlight how major private equity players continue to pull in massive inflows, even as smaller funds struggle in an increasingly competitive fundraising market.

One of Blackstone’s strongest performers was its infrastructure division. Fund valuations in this segment rose 8.4% during the quarter, largely thanks to QTS, a data center operator acquired by Blackstone in 2021. Growing global demand for artificial intelligence computing power has fueled expansion in data center capacity, turning QTS into a key engine of value creation for the firm.

Chief executive Stephen Schwarzman said Blackstone’s strategy of investing at scale in digital and energy infrastructure is paying off, reflecting the market’s long-term demand for AI-driven and technology-focused assets.

Blackstone also holds QTS through its real estate investment trust, BREIT, which recorded an 8.1% return over the past year. This marks a recovery after a difficult period beginning in late 2022, when rising interest rates and falling property prices triggered investor withdrawals from real estate funds.

Distributable earnings — a key measure of cash available to pay shareholder dividends — rose 3% to $2.2 billion in the quarter. That equated to $1.75 per share, comfortably above analyst expectations. For the full year, distributable earnings reached $5.57 per share, again surpassing forecasts.

The firm remained aggressive on the acquisition front. During the quarter, Blackstone spent $42 billion on purchases, including Japanese engineering staffing company TechnoPro, and committed an additional $23 billion to large asset deals, among them medical device maker Hologic. The buying spree signals continued confidence in long-term asset growth, even amid shifting global economic conditions.

Despite its operational momentum, Blackstone’s stock had a challenging year, falling about 11%, in line with other alternative asset managers. Some analysts have described the stock as “unloved” by the market, though they expect it to benefit as transaction activity and performance-based revenues accelerate.

The firm also recently drew political attention due to its real estate portfolio, valued at $611 billion, after U.S. President Donald Trump floated the idea of restricting large institutional investors from purchasing single-family homes. Analysts, however, played down the potential impact, noting Blackstone’s exposure in that segment is relatively small compared to its total assets.

Currently trading at roughly 23 times forecast 2026 earnings, Blackstone’s valuation reflects moderate fee growth expectations — but its latest results show the firm remains well-positioned to profit from rising deal activity and the global expansion of AI infrastructure.

