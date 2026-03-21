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Guinea to hold legislative, municipal elections on May 24

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Guinea to hold legislative, municipal elections on May 24
Source: Xinhua

Legislative and municipal elections in Guinea will be held on May 24 across the country, said a presidential decree published on Friday.

The decree calls on voters in all relevant constituencies to cast their ballots in both elections, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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ling stations will be open nationwide from 0700 GMT to 1830 GMT.

In accordance with Article 79 of Guinea's Electoral Code, voting will be conducted using a single ballot, the decree said.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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