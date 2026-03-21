Guinea to hold legislative, municipal elections on May 24

Guinea to hold legislative, municipal elections on May 24

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Legislative and municipal elections in Guinea will be held on May 24 across the country, said a presidential decree published on Friday.

The decree calls on voters in all relevant constituencies to cast their ballots in both elections, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

ling stations will be open nationwide from 0700 GMT to 1830 GMT.

In accordance with Article 79 of Guinea's Electoral Code, voting will be conducted using a single ballot, the decree said.

News.Az