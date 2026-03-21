UN eyes Hormuz reopening as tensions disrupt oil route

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The United Nations says it is ready to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz as tensions in the region continue to disrupt global energy flows.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the organisation is exploring ways to restore safe navigation through the key waterway, drawing on its past diplomatic efforts, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

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Speaking in an interview, Guterres pointed to the UN’s role in facilitating the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which enabled exports of food and fertiliser from Ukraine during the war with Russia.

He said the UN is now engaging with Gulf states and the European Council to assess whether similar conditions could be created in the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway is one of the world’s most important oil transit routes, and disruptions there have raised concerns about global supply and rising prices.

The Black Sea deal, brokered with the involvement of the UN and Türkiye, allowed millions of tonnes of grain to leave Ukrainian ports before Russia later withdrew from the agreement.

Guterres said his priority is to explore whether a comparable framework could help stabilise shipping in the Gulf, though no formal plan has yet been announced.

Analysts say any agreement would require complex negotiations involving multiple regional and global powers, but could play a key role in easing pressure on energy markets if successful.

News.Az