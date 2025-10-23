Blast damages railway track in India's Assam, disrupting train services

+ ↺ − 16 px

Train services were disrupted for several hours early Thursday after an explosion damaged a section of railway track in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, officials said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The blast occurred around 1:00 a.m. local time between Kokrajhar and Salakati stations in Kokrajhar district, located about 230 kilometers west of Dispur, Assam’s capital.

While there were no reports of injuries or derailments, the explosion caused significant damage to the rail line, halting services on one of the region’s key routes.

Train movement resumed at approximately 5:25 a.m., but not before at least eight train services were delayed by up to two hours, railway authorities confirmed.

Local media reports suggest the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) placed on the track. The blast tore apart about three feet of rail, scattering metal fragments several meters away.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway, said security patrols have been intensified across the affected route.

“An inquiry is being carried out by police as well as railway authorities to ascertain the cause of the blast,” Sharma said.

Authorities have not yet identified any suspects or motive behind the explosion.

