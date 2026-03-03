Blasts over Dubai were ‘successful’ interceptions: Media office
Source: Xinhua
The Dubai Media Office says explosions heard in the area are from “successful air defence interceptions”.
“The competent authorities in Dubai confirm that the sounds heard in various areas of the Dubai Emirate are the result of successful interceptions by air defences,” it said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing CNN.
“The relevant teams continue to monitor the situation and take necessary measures to ensure everyone’s safety, and they urge the public to obtain information from its official sources.”
By Faig Mahmudov