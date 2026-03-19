Saudi port of Yanbu halts oil loadings after attack
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Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu port, one of the two main remaining export routes for Gulf Arab oil after Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, has suspended oil loadings, according to two sources, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The halt follows an incident in which Saudi air defences intercepted a ballistic missile over the city.
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Earlier, the Saudi defence ministry reported that a drone had crashed at the SAMREF refinery in Yanbu.
Authorities said a damage assessment is currently under way.
By Nijat Babayev