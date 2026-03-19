Gulf Air continues flights via Dammam amid airspace closure
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Source: Bloomberg
Gulf Air announced it is continuing to operate a limited number of commercial flights via Dammam as the closure of Bahrain’s airspace remains in effect.
In an update, the airline said the temporary adjustment is aimed at maintaining operations despite ongoing restrictions affecting normal flight routes, News.Az reports.
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Gulf Air added that the next update on the situation is scheduled for 11:00 Bahrain time (08:00 UTC) on March 20.
Passengers are advised to check the airline’s website or mobile app for further information and updates.
By Nijat Babayev