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Israeli strike destroys Iranian military helicopter at Sanandaj airport

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Israeli strike destroys Iranian military helicopter at Sanandaj airport
Source: iStock

A Mi-17 helicopter was destroyed in a strike at Sanandaj Airport in Iran’s Hamedan, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

“The IDF continues to deepen the damage to the military capabilities of the Revolutionary Guards’ air force and expand air superiority in western Iran,” the military said.

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The minister added that the strike was carried out as a result of “real-time intelligence.”


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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