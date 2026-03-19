List of airlines suspending Middle East flights

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Global air travel remains heavily disrupted as the war involving Iran has forced the closure of major Middle Eastern aviation hubs, including Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Below is the latest roundup of airline cancellations and suspensions, listed alphabetically:

Aegeab Airlines

Greece's largest carrier cancelled flights to Tel Aviv, ‌Beirut and Amman until April 22, and to Erbil and Baghdad until May 24. Flights to Dubai were cancelled until April 19 and to Riyadh until April ‌18.

AirBaltic

Latvia's airBaltic said all flights to Tel Aviv had been cancelled until April 29. All flights to Dubai have been cancelled until October 24.

Air Canada

The Canadian carrier cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until May 2 and all flights to Dubai until March 28.

Air Europa

The Spanish airline has cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until April 10.

Air France KLM

Air France has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut until March 21 and to Dubai and Riyadh until March 20.

KLM said flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai were suspended until March 28 and flights to Tel Aviv until April 11.

Cathay Pacific

The Hong Kong airline said it had cancelled all passenger flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh, as well as cargo freighter flights to Dubai and Riyadh, until April 30.

Delta

The U.S. carrier has cancelled flights from ‌New York to Tel Aviv until March 31 and from ⁠Tel Aviv to New York until April 1. The restart of its Atlanta to Tel Aviv service has been delayed, with flights to Tel Aviv now paused until August 4 and from Tel Aviv until August 5.

EL AL Israel Airlines The Israeli flag carrier said regular flights were cancelled ⁠until March 21. Emirates The UAE airline said it was operating a reduced flight schedule following a partial reopening of regional airspace. Etihad Airways The UAE carrier said it was operating a limited commercial flight schedule between Abu Dhabi and a number of key destinations. Finnair The Finnish carrier cancelled its Dubai flights until March 29 and Doha flights until July 2, continuing to avoid the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel. Flynas Saudi Arabian budget airline Flynas extended its suspension of flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq and Syria until March 31. IAG IAG-owned British Airways extended cancellations of flights to ‌Amman, Bahrain, Dubai and Tel Aviv until May 31 and to Doha until April 30, while adding flights to Bangkok and Singapore. Flights to Abu Dhabi remain suspended until later this year. Indigo The Indian airline suspended operations to Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah until March 28.

Japan Airlines Japan Airlines suspended scheduled Tokyo-Doha flights until March 31 and Doha-Tokyo flights until April 1. LOT The Polish airline said all flights to Dubai were cancelled until March 28 and to Tel Aviv until April 18. LOT also cancelled flights to Riyadh until March 24 and to Beirut from March 31 to April 30. Lufthansa Group The German airline group, which includes Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Swiss, Brussels Airlines and ITA Airways, suspended flights to Tel Aviv ‌through April 9, and to Beirut, Dubai, Amman, Erbil, Dammam and Abu Dhabi until March 28. Flights to Tehran were suspended through April 30 and to Riyadh until April 5 for operational reasons. Malaysia Airlines The Malaysian carrier suspended all flights to Doha until March 28. Norwegian Airlines The low-cost airline plans to fly to Tel Aviv and Beirut from June 15, instead of April 1 and April 4, respectively, as it had previously planned. It has cancelled ‌all flights to and from Dubai for the remainder of the winter season, up to and including April 8. PEGASUS Pegasus Airlines cancelled its Iran, Iraq, Amman, Beirut, Kuwait, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah flights until April 13. Flights to Riyadh were cancelled until March 24. Qatar Airways The carrier said it would operate a revised limited number of flights from March 18 to March 28. Turkish Airlines The Turkish transport ministry said Turkish Airlines had cancelled flights to Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Doha, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, ‌Bahrain and Dammam until March 19, while flights to Iran were cancelled until March 20. Wizz Air The low-cost airline suspended flights to Israel until March 29 and to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Amman and Jeddah from mainland European destinations until mid-September.

News.Az