Blasts reported near Smolensk aircraft facility manufacturing Kh-59 missiles

Explosions occurred overnight near the Smolensk aircraft plant following a drone threat and air raid alert.

Local residents reported explosions in the area of the airfield, where the Smolensk Aircraft Plant is also located, News.Az reports citing local media.

In one of the videos recorded by a local resident, a trail can be seen resembling that left by surface-to-air missiles after launch. Meanwhile, OSINT expert Blinzka conducted a geolocation analysis of the video on their X (Twitter) page, which made it possible to determine the exact location of the cameraman – 54.81031, 32.05208 – and the direction of filming.

The analysis showed that the smoke was rising from the direction of the aircraft plant.

Meanwhile, a column of smoke rose over the airfield itself after the explosion, which may be connected to drone strikes on production facilities. It is worth noting that the Smolensk Aviation Plant has been placed on the sanctions lists of the European Union, Ukraine, and other countries around the world because it produces Kh-59 precision missiles and components for Kh-101 cruise missiles, which Russia uses to strike Ukraine.

News.Az